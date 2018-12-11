× Crew Member Killed On Set Of 50 Cent’s ‘Power’ Series

NEW YORK — A crew member on the Brooklyn set of a television series starring rapper 50 Cent was killed during production early Monday.

Per TMZ, production assistant Pedro Jimenez was struck by an out-of-control SUV while setting up parking cones on the set of the Starz series Power. Jimenez was 63 and had been a member of the show’s crew since its debut in 2014.

The driver of the SUV was reportedly another Power crew member and remained at the scene after the incident.

The NYPD is investigating and no arrests have been made.

Per Deadline, 50 Cent took to social media to respond to the tragedy.

“My prayers and condolences are with the entire Jimenez family,” 50 Cent, who is also an executive producer, wrote on Instagram.

