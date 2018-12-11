Delta Air Lines Restricts Support Animals On Long Flights

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ATLANTA (AP) — Delta Air Lines says passengers will no longer to bring an emotional-support animal on flights that are longer than eight hours.

The rules for pups are getting tighter, too. Neither support animals nor trained service animals will be allowed on any Delta flights if they are less than 4 months old.

Delta says the changes take effect Dec. 18.

The airline says exceptions will be made until Feb. 1 for customers who already bought a ticket and asked to bring a support animal.

Airlines are tightening rules on animals, saying their numbers have skyrocketed and some have relieved themselves or bitten other animals — and in one case, a Delta passenger.

People who fill out the forms to travel with a support animal avoid pet-carriage fees.