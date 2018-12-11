× Fourth Flu Death Of 2018 Reported In Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK (KFSM) — A fourth Arkansan has died from the flu this year, according to a state Department of Health (ADH).

The department’s weekly flu report noted that the state has reported “sporadic” activity to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for a geographic spread and a “minimal” level of intensity for week 49.

The fourth victim lived in the southwest part of Arkansas. The ADH was not sure if they had gotten a flu vaccine this season.

ADH has received more than 1,400 positive flu tests since Sept. 30 in 34 counties.

A majority of those cases have come from counties in our area, including Benton and Sebastian counties, according to the report.

No flu outbreaks have been reported in a nursing home or other facilities this season, according to the report.

You can read weekly flu reports in Arkansas here.