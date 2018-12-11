× JUCO OT Cunningham Commits To Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) – With the early signing period just more than a week away, Arkansas got a big shot in the arm to their 2019 class as they picked up an offensive line commitment.

Myron Cunningham, a three star junior college transfer according to 247sports committed to the Razorbacks on Tuesday afternoon after taking an official visit to Arkansas over the weekend. Cunningham, 6-foot-5, 300 pounds, played at Iowa Central Community College.

According to 247sports, Cunningham is the No. 9 junior college offensive tackle in the 2019 class and picked the Hogs over offers from Oklahoma, Missouri, Texas and 10 others.

Arkansas is pursuing other junior college options on the offensive line in hopes to bolster a unit that really struggled in 2018. The Razorbacks are ranked No. 17 nationally and No. 8 in the SEC in the recruiting rankings per 247sports.com.