Springdale Police Unveil Rendering Of New Criminal Justice Building

SPRINGDALE (KFSM) — Springdale Police unveiled a glimpse of the planned Criminal Justice Building that will be paid for by a sales tax renewal voted on earlier this year.

The building will be constructed on Spring Street not far from the current police station. The rendering shows a massive complex of three buildings connected by a glass, ground-floor walkway.

The building will hold the Springdale Police Department, the City Prosecutor’s office and the District Court. Eventually, police said, the building will connect to City Hall, which will be “completely remodeled.”

Groundbreaking is expected to take place in Spring 2019, which completion in 2020.

The building project is part of the improvements planned after voters passed the renewal of a one percent sales tax in a February special election. The original tax was passed in 2006 and renewed by a vote of 83 percent to 17 percent in a special election Feb. 12.

The tax is expected to raise more than $42.8 million for the city and police project. It’s also expected to generate $92.7 million for street improvements, $21.3 million for park and recreation improvements, $17.6 million for fire department improvements, and $5.6 million for animal shelter improvements. Nearly $48 million is needed to refinance existing debt.