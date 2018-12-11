× Steph Curry Doesn’t Believe Man Has Really Been To The Moon

HOUSTON, Texas (WJW) — Stephen Curry says he does not believe humans have been to the moon.

The Warriors point guard made the proclamation on The Ringer’s podcast “Winging It” with teammate Andre Iguodala.

The podcast is hosted by Vince Carter and Kent Bazemore.

You can hear the exchange here. It’s around the 46 minute mark.

“We ever been to the moon?” Curry asks on the podcast.

A chorus of no’s answers.

“They’re going to come get us. I don’t think so either,” Curry replies.

Cohost Annie Finberg asked if Curry was being serious, and Curry confirmed he was.

Of course, Neil Armstrong took “one giant leap for mankind” on July 20, 1969, when he and Buzz Aldrin landed on the moon and took a lunar walk.

NASA is apparently offering up proof.

“We’d love for Mr. Curry to tour the lunar lab at our Johnson Space Center in Houston, perhaps the next time the Warriors are in town to play the Rockets,” Allard Beutel, a NASA spokesman, told The New York Times on Monday.

“We have hundreds of pounds of moon rocks stored there, and the Apollo mission control. During his visit, he can see firsthand what we did 50 years ago, as well as what we’re doing now to go back to the moon in the coming years, but this time to stay.”