Utility Work To Close Lanes On Springdale Street Wednesday

SPRINGDALE (KFSM) — A portion of Price Avenue in Springdale will see lane closures on Wednesday as utility work downtown continues.

Springdale will be conducting utility work on Harris Street and Putman Street on Wednesday (Dec. 12) from 8:45 a.m. to 2:45 p.m. As a result, lane closures will take place along the connecting street.

The section of Price Avenue between Harris and Putman will have intermittent lane closures there throughout that time period. Drivers are urged to use caution through that area and watch for workers.