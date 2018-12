× WATCH: Warmer Few Days

The trend of dry, sunny, and warmer than normal weather continues today, and for the next couple of days. Clouds move in later today and stay for Wednesday. Soggy weather expected for Thursday and Friday.

Afternoon high temperatures will climb into the low 50s in NW Arkansas and near 60 degrees for the River Valley.

Dry weather for today and tomorrow. Clouds begin to roll in, but soggy weather is expected for Thursday and part of Friday.

-Sabrina