Arkansas Sets Up Helpline For Medicaid Work Rule Reports

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas is setting up a helpline for people on its Medicaid expansion program to report hours worked under a requirement that’s led to more than 12,000 people losing their health care coverage.

The Department of Human Services said Wednesday that Medicaid expansion beneficiaries who are subject to the work requirement will be able to report their hours worked by calling the phone line beginning December 19. Beneficiaries previously had to report hours online or by calling “registered reporters” at insurance carriers or other groups that can log in and report for them.

Advocacy groups have criticized the online reporting system, saying it penalizes people without internet access.

The helpline, which is 1-855-372-1084, will operate from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. seven days a week.