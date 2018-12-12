× Arkansas State Police Investigating Fatal Deputy-Involved Shooting In Pope County

POPE COUNTY (KFSM) — Arkansas State Police are investigating a deputy-involved shooting in Pope County that left one man dead after he allegedly brandished a knife at an officer following a pursuit.

The man, who’s identity hasn’t been released, died after being shot around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday (Dec. 11) by a Pope County sheriff’s deputy.

His body will be sent to the state Crime Laboratory for an autopsy.

The chase started when a Pope County deputy tried to stop a vehicle on Interstate 40 but the driver kept going and headed into Conway County, according to state police.

After the driver stopped, he allegedly stepped out of the vehicle armed with a knife. A Pope County deputy then fired on the man, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

No law enforcement officers were injured during the incident.

State police special will submit an investigative file to the Pope and Conway County prosecuting attorneys for consideration to determine whether use of deadly force by a law enforcement officer was justified as defined by state laws.