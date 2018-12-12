× Chibueze Nwanna Commits To Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE (KFMS) – For the second time in as many days, Arkansas picked up an offensive lineman transfer from a junior college. Chibueze Nwanna picked the Hogs over offers that included Maryland, Louisville, and Cincinnati.

The 6’8, 315-pound tackle out of Lackawanna Community College in Pennsylvania becomes the 25th member of the 2019 recruiting class, one day after Myron Cunningham, another JUCO lineman, picked Arkansas.

Nwanna made an official visit to Arkansas last weekend, and made his commitment official in a tweet Wednesday. Offensive Line coach Dustin Fry led the recruitment of Nwanna, who was a part of a Lackawanna team that went 11-0 this season. Nwanna will be on campus in January.