Del Monte Announces Limited Recall Of Canned Fiesta Corn Due To Under-Processing

(KFSM) — Del Monte annoucned a recall of 64,242 cases of Fiesta Corn Seasoned With Red & Green Peppers due to under-processing.

The under-processing could result in spoilage and contamination that could be life-threatening, the company said. No illnesses have been reported thus far, the company said.

The products subject to recall are 15.25-ounce (432g) cans with the following UPC number printed on the label: 24000 02770. The product will also have one of the following “Best if Used By” dates stamped on the bottom of the can:

August 14, 2021

August 15, 2021

August 16, 2021

Sept 3, 2021

Sept 4, 2021

Sept 5, 2021

Sept 6, 2021

Sept 22, 2021

Sept 23, 2021

The products were distributed in 25 states, including Oklahoma and Missouri, as well as 12 international locations.

Consumers should return recalled products to their place of purchase for a refund or exchange. Anyone with questions about the recall can call 1-800-779-7035 Monday through Friday, 8 a.m.-4 p.m., or log onto www.delmontefoods.com.

