FEMA To Visit Tornado Damaged Areas at Lake Tenkiller

VIAN Okla. (KFSM) -- According to Sequoyah County Emergency Management, FEMA crews will visit parts of Lake Tenkiller on Thursday (Dec. 13) to survey damage from two tornadoes that touched down on Friday (Nov. 30).

An EF-1 and an EF-2 tornado hit the Lake Tenkiller areas of Black Gum, Chicken Creek, and Snake Creek.

Dozens of homes, boats, marinas and R.V.'S were destroyed.

The American Red Cross was on the ground helping families with immediate needs not long after the tornadoes struck.

Now, to help with the long-term, clean up and rebuilding those within the community hope FEMA's visit will secure federal dollars to help.

FEMA crews will tour the damage and determine if individual residents qualify for federal assistance.

They will also determine if counties like Sequoyah and Cherokee will receive funds to help replace and rebuild.

Crews did not say what requirements had to be met to receive the funding but hope to have a better understanding after the visit and tour on Thursday (Dec. 13).