CHESTER (KFSM) — Firefighters are on the scene of a structure fire in Chester.

The fire is located at a what appears to be a residence on Old 12 Cross Road. The structure is fully engulfed, according to witnesses on the scene.

Rural firefighters and EMS responded to the scene about 5 a.m. It’s unknown if anyone was inside or if anyone is injured.

