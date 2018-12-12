FSPD: 12 Days Of Christmas Bicycle Give-A-Way

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT SMITH (KFSM) -- Starting Wednesday (Dec. 12), The Fort Smith Police Department and Academy Sports & Outdoors are giving back to kids in the area with a bicycle give-a-way event.

Fort Smith residents can send a picture with the name, age, and address of their five-ten-year-old child to communityrelations@fortsmithpd.org to be entered to win a 20" bicycle to be delivered on December 23rd.

Winners will be chosen daily.

Fort Smith PIO Aric Mitchell said Academy reached out to the department for the partnership.

"They just really think this would be a good partnership to do with the police department, and we agree."