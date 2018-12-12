Geminid Meteor Shower Peaks This Week

The Geminid Meteor Shower is known as one of the most dazzling “shooting star” displays that happen each December. The Geminids look like they’re coming from the constellation Gemini, but it’s actually fragments of an asteroid that intersects Earth’s path.

This year, the Geminids peak overnight between Thursday and Friday (December 13 and 14). Although they are visible from dusk until dawn, the meteors peak around 2AM. This is when they will be high in the sky. There’s no specific direction in the sky to look to find them.

In order to see the meteors, you’ll need to head away from city lights and let your eyes adjust. In perfect conditions, there would be 50 to 120 meteors an hour. You’d likely see a few soaring across the sky.

The problem? We’re expecting rain showers and cloudy skies in NW Arkansas and the River Valley, limiting any chance of seeing the meteor shower this year.

The Geminid Meteor Shower, while one of the brightest, is often overlooked because it always occurs when it’s cold outside.

The Geminids last until December 17th, so on clear nights there’s still a chance you can wish on a shooting star.

-Sabrina