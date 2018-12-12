Heavy Rain For Thursday; Windy Friday

Posted 9:36 pm, December 12, 2018, by , Updated at 09:51PM, December 12, 2018

Widespread showers and thunderstorms are likely on Thursday with heavy rain likely for most of the area.

Rain totals will be high with this event and likely around 2″+ for just about everyone.

Rain estimates through Friday evening will be in the 2″ ballpark but there’s going to be at least a few people who pick up more than this.

Will will also be a big issue early on Friday with some gusts nearing 40mph.

Rain and wind will eventually shift east on Friday with calmer weather moving in for the weekend.

-Garrett