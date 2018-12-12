Police Searching For Vehicle Stolen Out Of Sebastian County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEBASTIAN COUNTY (KFSM) -- Police are searching for a vehicle that was stolen from Rick's Used Auto Parts in Fort Smith on November, 23.

Police say a person carrying a skateboard stole a white 1999 Toyota pick-up truck. The person can be seen on video placing objects over a barbed wire fence so that the truck could drive over the fence and leave the parking lot unseen.

The truck has the Arkansas license plane 620 UKS.

If you have any information about this vehicle, call River Valley Crime Stoppers at 7-8-CRIME.