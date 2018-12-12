× Police: Springdale Man Kidnapped, Tortured Pregnant Woman For Days

SPRINGDALE (KFSM) — A Springdale man is accused of kidnapping and torturing a pregnant woman for several days while he kept her in his apartment.

Jackson Rodriguez-Robles, 35, was arrested Tuesday (Dec. 11) in connection with a kidnapping, first-degree domestic battery and aggravated assault on a family or household member.

Springdale police received a tip Monday (Dec. 10) that the woman was being held against her will at Rodriguez’s apartment on Palisades Avenue, according to an arrest report.

Police found the woman upstairs, severely beaten with her eyes nearly swollen shut. Her fingers were bent and broken, and she had multiple nose fractures and bruising to her abdomen.

Her face was purple, and her lips were also swollen.

She said Rodriguez, who knew she was pregnant, took her to his apartment Friday (Dec. 7) and proceeded to beat her with his fists, beer bottles, a gun, a coat hanger and a knife sharpening rod each day through Monday morning.

The woman said Rodriguez would calm down and give her medicine to help the pain before resuming the abuse.

She said he threatened to kill her, repeatedly punched her in the stomach and used a knife to cut off chunks of her hair.

Police searched Rodriguez’s apartment and found blood splatter on three bathroom walls.

There was also blood smeared on a light switch, wall and counter-top, as well as dried blood spatter on the staircase wall and in between the kitchen and living room.

The woman told police Rodriguez accused her of cheating when she returned last week from a trip to Puerto Rico.

She said the pair got into an argument at Rodriguez’s apartment that eventually turned violent.

A doctor who examined the woman said her baby was still viable, according to the report. It wasn’t immediately clear what trimester the woman’s pregnancy was in.

Rodriguez said he didn’t know how the woman got her injuries but told police he had been up for several days consuming Xanax, marijuana, and alcohol, according to the report.

Police searched his phone and found videos of Rodriguez beating the woman, including one snippet of him firing a gun while she screamed in terror.

Police said Rodriguez seemed shocked when he saw the video and subsequently began punching himself before being restrained, according to the report.

He said he didn’t remember the incidents from the recordings.

Rodriguez was being held Wednesday (Dec. 12) at the Washington County Detention Center on a $150,000 bond.

He has a hearing set for Jan. 9, 2019, in Washington County Circuit Court.