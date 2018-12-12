× SAG Awards 2019: ‘A Star Is Born,’ ‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ Top Nominees

Awards season is officially underway. The Screen Actors Guild announced nominees to its annual awards less than a week after Golden Globe nominations were announced. The SAG Awards are an important precursor to the Oscars, since actors make up the largest segment of the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences.

Awkwafina and Laverne Cox announced the nominees for the 25th annual SAG Awards on Wednesday morning from the Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood, California. “A Star is Born” led the film categories, with four nominations, while “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” and “Ozark” topped the TV categories with four nods each.

SAG-AFTRA president Gabrielle Carteris welcomed Awkwafina and Cox to the stage to present the nominations. Cox joked that she was “only slightly jealous” of Awkwafina for her breakout awards. The two also riffed about their height difference, with Cox towering over the “Crazy Rich Asians” star. When Awkwafina learned that “Crazy Rich Asians” was up for an award for best cast, she joked, “It was all me.”

Movies

Actor

Christian Bale, “Vice”

Bradley Cooper, “A Star is Born”

Rami Malek, “Bohemian Rhapsody”

Viggo Mortensen, “Green Book”

John David Washington, “BlacKkKlansman”

Actress

Emily Blunt, “Mary Poppins Returns”

Glenn Close, “The Wife”

Olivia Colman, “The Favourite”

Lady Gaga, “A Star is Born”

Melissa McCarthy, “Can You Ever Forgive Me?”

Supporting actor

Mahershala Ali, “Green Book”

Timothee Chalamet, “Beautiful Boy”

Adam Driver, “BlacKkKlansman”

Sam Elliott, “A Star is Born”

Richard E. Grant, “Can You Ever Forgive Me?”

Supporting actress

Amy Adams, “Vice”

Emily Blunt, “A Quiet Place”

Margot Robbie, “Mary, Queen of Scots”

Emma Stone, “The Favourite”

Rachel Weisz, “The Favourite”

Cast

“A Star is Born”

“Black Panther”

“BlacKkKlansman”

“Bohemian Rhapsody”

“Crazy Rich Asians”

Television

Actor in a TV movie or miniseries

Antonio Banderas, “Genius: Picasso”

Darren Criss, “The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story”

Hugh Grant, “A Very English Scandal”

Anthony Hopkins, “King Lear”

Bill Pullman, “The Sinner”

Actress in a TV movie or miniseries

Amy Adams, “Sharp Objects”

Patricia Arquette, “Escape at Dannemora”

Patricia Clarkson, “Sharp Objects”

Penelope Cruz, “The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story”

Emma Stone, “Maniac”

Actor in a drama series

Jason Bateman, “Ozark”

Sterling K. Brown, “This is Us”

Joseph Fiennes, “The Handmaid’s Tale”

John Krasinski, “Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan”

Bob Odenkirk, “Better Call Saul”

Actress in a drama series

Julia Garner, “Ozark”

Laura Linney, “Ozark”

Elisabeth Moss, “The Handmaid’s Tale”

Sandra Oh, “Killing Eve”

Robin Wright, “House of Cards”

Actor in a comedy series

Alan Arkin, “The Kominsky Method”

Michael Douglas, “The Kominsky Method”

Bill Hader, “Barry”

Tony Shalhoub, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Henry Winkler, “Barry”

Actress in a comedy series

Alex Borstein, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Alison Brie, “Glow”

Rachel Brosnahan, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Jane Fonda, “Grace & Frankie”

Lily Tomlin, “Grace & Frankie”

Ensemble in a drama series

“The Americans”

“Better Call Saul”

“The Handmaid’s Tale”

“Ozark”

“This is Us”

Ensemble in a comedy series

“Atlanta”

“Barry”

“GLOW”

“The Kominsky Method”

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

The 25th Annual SAG Awards will air live on TNT and TBS January 27, 2019 at 8pm ET/5pm PT.