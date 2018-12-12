× Sexual Assault Charge Dropped Against Fayetteville Woman

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — A Fayetteville woman accused of molesting a 13-year-old girl won’t face a sexual assault charge after the alleged victim wouldn’t cooperate with prosecutors.

Rahab Kingori, 31, was arrested in August for allegedly touching the girl inappropriately several times in May and December 2017, according to court documents.

Washington County prosecutors on Dec. 5 asked a judge to dismiss the charge, saying they lacked “victim cooperation necessary to proceed to trial.”

The girl said Kingori told her she did all this to make sure she wasn’t gay or to see if the girl had feelings for her, according to an arrest report.

She also said Kingori wanted to see what she thought if guys did this to her.

Kingori told Fayetteville police she did touch the girl once but didn’t remember exactly what happened, according to the report. She also said the touching happened during “girl time.”

In Arkansas, Second-degree sexual assault is a Class B felony, which carries a punishment of up to 20 years in prison and a maximum fine of $15,000.