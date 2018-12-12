× South Wind Today, Rain Begins Tonight

A mild Wednesday is on the way. Southerly winds have kept temperatures in the 40s/50s for the morning. We’ll top out near 60 Wednesday afternoon.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Highs today will be above average by about 10 degrees.

A mix of sun and clouds is expected throughout Wednesday, with increasing clouds by the evening. There is even a chance for a sprinkle late tonight. More rain will arrive Thursday.

Thursday and Friday will be filled with scattered rain showers.

Rainfall totals over the next 2 days will be in the 1"-2" range.

-Matt