State Officials Say Air ‘Unhealthy’ Near Former Bella Vista Stump Dump

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BELLA VISTA (KFSM) -- State health officials on Wednesday (Dec. 12) said the air quality around a smoldering fire on a former stump dump in Bella Vista is unhealthy and residents should avoid prolonged exposure in the area.

The Arkansas Department of Health (ADH) recommends residents living in a half-mile radius around the 8000 blocks of Trafalgar Road to avoid running, playing or doing yard work in the area.

Pregnant women, infants, and young children are also more susceptible to the smoke.

Brown's Tree Care owns the property, which is catercorner to Trafalgar and Kingsland roads.

The site and Sutherland Lane each received an "unhealthy" designation, according to the Air Quality Index (AQI), which uses a range of zero to 500 to monitor particle pollution in the air.

The AQI noted a "moderate" health concern for parts of Mary Ann and Webb lanes.

Areas with moderate health concerns still have acceptable air quality but could be harmful to people with respiratory issues, according to the AQI.

Particle pollution consists of a mixture of solids and liquid droplets, according to the EPA. Some particles are emitted directly; others form when pollutants emitted by various sources react in the atmosphere.

The site and Sutherland Lane were valued at 167 and 154, respectively, in the AQI index. Mary Ann Lane tallied an 84 while Webb Lane measured at 76.

A fire has been smoldering deep underground at the site since July, and the Bella Vista Fire Department has said there’s no safe way to put it out.

Air quality test results earlier this month revealed low levels of benzene, a Volatile Organic Compound.

A widely used industrial chemical, benzene was found at 30 parts per billion (ppb) within the boundaries of the former stump dump.

Benzene can cause serious health effects if “a person is exposed to it either in high doses (a lot of it) or over a long amount of time,” according to ADH.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) has set exposure limits of 1000 ppb for eight-hour shifts during 40-hour work weeks.

State and local officials are monitoring the site and have asked residents to stay away. The city of Bella Vista has set up a website to track the progress of the fire.

Air sampling will continue through Thursday (Dec. 13) and experts should be here by Friday (Dec. 14) to help evaluate conditions at the site. Officials hope to have the data available by Dec. 21.

Last month, a Bella Vista family sued Brown’s Tree Care for lost wages, accusing them of creating a public health hazard after they allegedly failed to extinguish a burning brush pile on the property.

The stump dump was leased by the Bella Vista Property Owners Association from 2008 to 2016.

It was used as a collection area for residents’ stumps, brush, and leaves. The POA closed the stump dump down in 2016 after it reached capacity.

Recently, residents said they’ve found evidence the dump contains remnants of discarded construction materials, including concrete and fiberglass.

The Arkansas Department of Environmental Quality also ordered the POA to close another stump dump on the west side of town earlier this year.