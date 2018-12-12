State Police Investigating Deputy-Involved Shooting Involving Siloam Springs Man

A Siloam Springs man who reportedly brandished a knife at law enforcement was killed following a deputy-involved shooting late Tuesday (Dec. 11) night, according to Arkansas State Police.

Authorities say a Pope County deputy attempted to make a traffic stop on a vehicle driven by Haze Connor Martin, 22, from Siloam Springs on Interstate 40, but Martin failed to stop and kept pushing into Conway County.

State Police said, according to initial statements, Martin eventually did come to a stop, he stepped out of the vehicle and was armed with a knife.

A Pope County deputy fired on Martin, who died at the scene.

His body will be sent to the Arkansas State Crime Lab for an examination.

No law enforcement officers were injured.

The Pope County Sheriff’s Office said the deputy, who has not been named, has been placed on paid administrative leave pending the investigation.

State Police is investigating the case and will submit the file to the Pope and Conway County prosecuting attorneys, who will determine whether the use of deadly force was justified.