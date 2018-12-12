Topping Out Ceremony Held For New Van Buren Elementary School

VAN BUREN (KFSM) — District and community leaders came together Tuesday (Dec. 11) for the topping out ceremony for a new elementary school in northern Van Buren.

Officials celebrated with the placing of the roof structure on the new school’s building, signifying an important milestone in construction.

Oliver Springs Elementary School will be the first new campus to be built in Van Buren in nearly a decade, accommodating for continued growth in the city.

The nearly 60-thousand square foot building will have two levels. Lower grades will be housed on the ground floor, while classrooms for the upper grades will be on the second story.

“This is a really exciting time for Van Buren to be able to build a new elementary school in the community. It’s a sign of progress and growth, and we’re excited to be able to get to this point,” Van Buren Schools Superintendent Harold Jeffcoat told 5NEWS.

In addition to the new elementary school, the district is also in the final phase of construction of the new track concession stand at the Van Buren High School.