Two Arkansans Involved In Interstate 40 Wreck Near Roland, Oklahoma

ROLAND, Okla. (KFSM) — Two Arkansans were involved in an accident in Oklahoma on Tuesday (Dec. 11) that left one woman injured.

The accident happened at 7:35 p.m. on Interstate 40 about three miles east of Roland, according to troopers with Troop C of the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

The two vehicles involved where a 2005 Lexus driven by Dee Kinchen, 54, of North Little Rock and a 2017 Dodge Ram 3500 driven by Justin Dix, 33 of McCrory in northeastern Arkansas.

According to OHP, both vehicles were traveling west on Interstate 40 when the Lexus attempted to pass the Ram on the left. But as the Lexus passed, Kinchen’s vehicle entered the right lane and struck the Ram in the rear end. The Lexus left the road, went through a ditch and hit a tree, OHP said.

Kinchen was transferred by Lifeflight to St. Francis Tulsa hospital with head and arm injuries. She was stable upon transport, OHP said.

Dix was not injured.