Adventure Arkansas: Puppy Christmas Party

Many people want to bring holiday cheer to not only fellow humans but also to our local pets and shelter animals. This week on Adventure Arkansas, we went to Lucky Dogs Canine Grooming in Fayetteville for the Puppy Christmas Party. To get in, folks have to donate dog food, toys, blankets, etc. All donations and proceeds are going to the Washington County Animal Shelter.
For more information on the Washington County Animal Shelter: Tap HERE
Animal Shelter Facebook: Tap HERE
Lucky Dogs Canine Grooming Facebook: Tap HERE
-Meteorologist Matt Standridge