Alma Native Named Appalachian State Head Coach

After spending years as an assistant coach, Eli Drinkwitz is finally getting his shot to lead the way.

The Alma native was named the Appalachian State head coach on Thursday (Dec. 13) afternoon after he spent the past three seasons as the offensive coordinator at North Carolina State. Drinkwitz agreed to a five-year contract with the Mountaineers, who compete in the Sun Belt Conference.

“My family and I are excited to embrace and build upon the proud tradition of Appalachian State Football,” Drinkwitz said. “I am thankful to the Board of Trustees, Chancellor Everts, Doug Gillin and the entire App Nation for the opportunity to be the head coach at this great university. This is a special time for App Nation, and we will work tirelessly to uphold the championship tradition.”

Drinkwitz got his start in coaching in our area as he was an assistant at both Alma and Springdale High Schools before joining fellow Arkansans Gus Malzahn at Auburn in 2010.

“Appalachian State is not only getting a great coach, but an even better person,” Malzahn said in a release issued by App State. “Eliah has a true gift to get the most out of his players on and off the field and will lead his team with great character and integrity. I’m very proud of him and excited to see the great things to come for Appalachian State Football.”

“I’m excited to welcome Eliah and his family to App Nation,” App State Director of Athletics Doug Gillin said. “The App State football program is in great position to continue its championship ways. Eliah is committed to excellence academically, competitively, socially and to the well-being of our student-athletes. There was significant interest in our process throughout a national search. Eliah has great character and a clear vision for the future of Mountaineer football. I’m excited about the future of our football program.”

Drinkwitz’s Coaching Career:

2005 – Alma – Assistant Coach

2006-09 – Springdale – Offensive Coordinator

2010-11 – Auburn – Quality Control Assistant

2012 – Arkansas State – Running Backs

2013 – Arkansas State – Co-Offensive Coordinator/Running Backs

2014 – Boise State – Tight Ends

2015 – Boise State – Offensive Coordinator/Quarterbacks

2016-18 – NC State – Offensive Coordinator/Quarterbacks