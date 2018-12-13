Bentonville Road To Close Today Near Walmart Home Office

BENTONVILLE (KFSM) — A road closure near the Walmart Home Office could affect the commute this morning (Dec. 13).

Utility work will close the section of Southwest D Street where it intersects with Southwest 6th Street in Bentonville. The Southwest D Street closure will extend from Southwest 5th Street to Southwest 6th Street. The Southwest 6th Street closure will run from Southwest C Street to Southwest D Street.

The closure is expected to start at 8 a.m. and will reopen at 6 p.m. tonight.

Detour signs will be in place, but drivers are urged to find alternative routes.