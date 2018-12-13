× Crawford Co. Sheriff’s Deputy Arrested On DWI Charge

ALMA (KFSM) — A Crawford County sheriff’s deputy was fired Monday (Dec. 10) after he was arrested for driving while intoxicated.

Garrett Henry was arrest around 3 a.m. Monday after he crashed his personal vehicle while driving on Interstate 49 near Alma, according to Arkansas State Police.

In addition to the DWI charge, Henry faces driving without proof of insurance and striking a highway fixture, which are all misdemeanors.

Henry is free on bond, but it wasn’t immediately clear Thursday (Dec. 13) when he would need to appear in court.