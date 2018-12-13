× Former Lincoln Police Chief Arrested For Evidence Tampering

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — The former Lincoln police chief is accused of removing evidence from the department that was seized in criminal cases.

Brian Key, 41, was arrested Thursday (Dec. 13) tampering with physical evidence and possession of drug paraphernalia and — both Class D felonies.

Prosecutors allege Key removed the evidence around Oct. 25 and also possessed syringes, tubing and a pipe and baggie with residue linked to methamphetamine use.

It wasn’t immediately clear Thursday what evidence had been removed from the department.

Key, a 15-year veteran of the department, was fired in October after two months as chief. He previously served as the department’s school resource officer.

In November, Mayor Rob Hulse hired Kenneth Albright as chief. Albright previously worked for the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

Key is free on a $1,500 bond. He has a hearing set for Dec. 26 in Washington County Circuit Court.

In Arkansas, Class D felonies are punishable by up to six years in prison and a maximum fine of $10,000.