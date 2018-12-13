Friday’s Rain: Hour-By-Hour

A large area of low pressure continues to swirl across Texas moving east along the south. We’re on the north side of the low and rain showers will continue to swirl around us for more of the night late-Thursday into Friday.

Saturday may very well start off cloudy with a slow clearing expected by the afternoon.

FRIDAY 6AM: Scattered rain showers continue along with gusty winds to over 40mph.

FRIDAY NOON: Heavier showers will work north from south Arkansas & Louisiana.

FRIDAY 6PM: Rain will continue to be likely across the area with the rain slowly swirling off to the east.

SATURDAY 6AM: Low pressure will shift east but the effects will will still be felt with lingering clouds as well as breezy north winds.

SATURDAY NOON: Rain will be out of the area but cloud cover could linger into the early afternoon before eventually clearing later on Saturday.

-Garrett