Kane Webb Leaving State Parks And Tourism For Walmart Communications Job

(Talk Business & Politics) — Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced Wednesday (Dec. 12) that Arkansas Parks and Tourism Director Kane Webb has resigned to take a job with Walmart. Webb will be replaced on an interim basis by Cynthia Dunlap, the current Chief Fiscal Officer at the agency.

“Kane has been a wonderful staffer, director, adviser, and friend over the course of the past four years. As director of Parks and Tourism, he led the agency to new heights and successfully managed the 2017 War Memorial Stadium merger into Parks and Tourism. He is a true talent, and I wish him the best of luck in his new position,” said Hutchinson.

“With this news, I’m pleased to announce Cynthia Dunlap will be the interim director of Parks and Tourism upon Kane’s resignation. Cynthia has been with the agency for more than 14 years. As the current CFO, she has considerable experience with the agency’s budget, in addition to a deep understanding of Arkansas tourism—our state’s second largest industry. I have no doubt she will do a tremendous job as we begin our search for the next director,” he added.

At the end of the year, Webb will leave the ADPT post to take the position of Director of Executive Communications at Walmart in Bentonville.

