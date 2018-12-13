Police Investigating Death Of 4-Year-Old Girl From Mena, Woman Arrested

MENA, Ark. (KFSM) — A woman is behind bars as Mena police investigate the murder of a four-year-old girl.

Michelle Golkhajeh was arrested Wednesday (Dec. 12) after officers received a call that a four-year-old girl had died, according to Mena Police Chief Brandon Martin.

Golkhejah is being held at the Polk County Jail awaiting formal charges of First Degree Murder. Police did not release details surrounding the girls’ death.

The Mena Police Department, Arkansas State Police and the Polk County Sheriff’s Office are all working on this case.

Check back for updates to this story as more information is released by police.