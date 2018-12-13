SCSO Investigating Shooting In Huntington

SEBASTIAN COUNTY (KFSM) — The Sebastian County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) is investigating a shooting that occurred Tuesday (Dec. 12) night at a barn on the 5500 blocks of EchoRoad in Huntington.

The SCSO received a call around 10 p.m. Tuesday night from a property owner reporting he believed a prowler might be on his property and in his barn.

The caller then called a nearby family member to come to the barn and assist him. The family member spotted a person in the barn hiding between some pieces of equipment. Unsure of the person’s intentions and if the person was armed, the caller’s family member shot one round. The person in the barn was hit.

The person was then held at gunpoint until deputies could arrive. EMS was notified, and the person was taken to Baptist Health in Fort Smith. The person shot is still alive and could possibly have to have surgery due to the injuries he suffered. He has been listed in critical condition.

At this time no charges have been filed and or an arrest made. When the report is completed, it will be turned over to the Prosecuting Attorney for review, according to Captian Pevehouse with the SCSO.

No names have been released at this time.

Check back for updates to this story as more information is released.