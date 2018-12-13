The Chancellor Hotel In Fayetteville Under New Ownership

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — AJ Capital Partners has announced their acquisition of The Chancellor Hotel in Fayetteville.

The hotel will continue to operate as The Chancellor Hotel while renovations take place. Once complete in fall 2019, the hotel will be converted to Graduate Fayetteville, part of the Graduate Hotels collection.

The Chancellor Hotel is located in downtown Fayetteville, around the corner from Fayetteville’s Downtown Square and Dickson Street.

Graduate Hotels are a collection of hotels residing in university-anchored cities across the county. There are currently 13 open and operating Graduate Hotels across the U.S. and an additional 13 hotels under development to open in 2020.