× Threat Reported At Columbine High School, Multiple JeffCo Schools On Lockout

LITTLETON, Colo. (KDVR) — Columbine High School was placed on lockout on Thursday morning because of a reported threat, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said.

Chatfield Senior High School and Dakota Ridge High School were also placed on lockout, JeffCo Public Schools said. Lockout means that students can only remain inside.

The sheriff’s office told parents of Columbine students that they should NOT go to school to get their children. They will be released at 2:45 p.m.

SkyFOX captured a large police presence around Columbine High School around 10 a.m.

Authorities said that all students and staff are safe.

This is a developing story. Our Denver affiliate KDVR FOX31 has a crew on the way and will update this page with the latest.