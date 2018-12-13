Viral Video Shows Elderly Man Being Pushed Down During Fight With Younger Man

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT SMITH (KFSM) — A video making the rounds on social media shows an elderly man being pushed down by a younger one, and now both sides are telling their stories to 5NEWS.

The video was taken at the Timberline Apartments in Fort Smith. 5NEWS spoke with the elderly man in the vide, Carl Shuler, 76, as well as the younger man, Jarvis Diggs, 25.

Shuler said he was trying to hand the the man seen in the video his beer back and is not sure why the fight started. He said he now has a sore on the back of his head where he hit the pavement.

Diggs said he wanted to apologize to Shuler and shouldn't have pushed him down, but he said he wanted people to know that Shuler had been violent toward him in the past. Diggs said Shuler had threatened Diggs' girlfriend and accused Diggs of having a dead body in the apartment he visits. Diggs also said that during the argument, Shuler was using racial slurs against him, including calling him the "n-word."

Diggs said he believes the elderly man has mental issues and needs proper care.

Diggs also said that prior to him pushing Shuler down, the older man had hit Diggs with his cane and hurt his wrist.

Fort Smith Police said they were "looking into" the video on their Facebook page. Police said they conducted two welfare checks on Shuler, and he was OK. A police officer went to Shuler to take a report and noted that he "smelled of the odor of intoxicating beverages and had slurred speech. It is suspected that Karl was intoxicated at the time of this report and continued to alter his story."

The report said that no further police action would be taken.