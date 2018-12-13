Wave Of Hoax Bomb Threats Made Across US, Including Fort Smith

FORT SMITH (KFSM) — A wave of bomb threats emailed Thursday (Dec. 13) to hundreds of schools, businesses and government buildings across the U.S. triggered searches, evacuations, and fear — but there were no signs of explosives, and authorities said the scare appeared to be a crude extortion attempt.

Aric Mitchell with the Fort Smith Police Department told 5NEWS that there were two bomb threats made in Fort Smith. One threat was made at the Baptist Health Clinic on Massard Road, and another at Shamrock Bolt & Screw on Wheeler Ave. Both bomb threats were cleared by 3 p.m.

Law enforcement agencies across the country dismissed the threats, saying they were meant to cause disruption and compel recipients into sending money and were not considered credible.

The FBI said it is assisting law enforcement agencies that are dealing with the threats.