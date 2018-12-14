Caroling On The Creek 2018 Canceled Due To Inclement Weather

SPRINGDALE (KFSM) — Springdale Public School’s Caroling on the Creek 2018 in Downtown Springdale has been canceled due to inclement weather and concerns for students safety. There has been no decision yet on whether it will be rescheduled.

“We regret not being able to host this event and are thankful to everyone in our community for their dedication to our students. We look forward to bringing Caroling on the Creek back to beautiful Downtown Springdale in 2019,” Director of Media for Springdale Schools Trent Jones told 5NEWS.

The event involves more than 20 Springdale School choirs filling Downtown Springdale with holiday cheer.