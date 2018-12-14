Emerson-Branded Thermostats Recalled Due To Potential Fire Hazard

(KFSM) — The U.S. consumer Product Safety Commission announced a voluntary recall by White-Rodgers of “smart” digital thermostats due to a potential fire hazard.

The Emerson branded Sensi Wifi Thermostats were recalled because contact between the thermostat wires and household line voltage could damage the thermostat, resulting in a fire hazard, the commission said.

Consumers are asked to check their Sensi thermostats for the “Emerson” name on the front ad a date code from 1416 to 1536 on the back. They have model numbers 1F86U-42WF or UP500W, which are also displayed on the back.

Consumers should contact the firm to determine if the unit is included in the recall and to receive instructions on repair or replacement.

The units were sold at HVAC equipment distributors and Johnstone, Golden State FC and Home Depot retail stores from April 2014 through December 2016 for between $90 and $150. About 135,000 units were sold, with 15,000 more sold in Canada.

Those wanting more information can contact White-Rodgers toll free at 1-888-847-8742 from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, or online at www.white-rodgers.com. More information on the recall is available by clicking “Emerson Branded Sensi Recall” on the lower left corner of the homepage.