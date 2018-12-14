🎄 ‘I Love Lucy Christmas Special,’ ‘Dick Van Dyke Show’ Airing Tonight On CBS Channel 5

(KFSM) — Don’t miss I Love Lucy’s 1956 Christmas Special tonight at 7 p.m. on KFSM CBS, in a splash of color for 2018.

“I Love Lucy” Christmas specials have aired on the Network the past five years, each combining the holiday-themed episode with a different comedy classic.

The broadcast features “The Christmas Episode” and the newly colorized “Pioneer Women.” Both were colorized with a nod to the 1950s period in which they were filmed.

Another classic, The Dick Van Dyke Show, will also be airing in a double feature at 8 p.m. Series creator and co-star Carl Reiner personally selected the two episodes to showcase his favorite episodes featuring Dick Van Dyke.

“After seeing only two seconds of 92-year-old Dick dancing in the new ‘Mary Poppins’ movie, I picked shows that featured Dick’s physical comedy,” said Reiner. “He was, is and will always be the greatest entertainer I have ever seen.”

