Police: Missouri Man Molested Arkansas Girl

BELLA VISTA (KFSM) — A Missouri man is accused of molesting an 8-year-old girl from Arkansas.

Vernon Leroy Hood, 77, of Pineville, Mo., was arrested Thursday (Dec. 13) in connection with second-degree sexual assault — a Class B felony

The girl told Bella Vista police Hood pulled her pants down and touched her privates, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Hood said the girl already had her clothes off when he found her and that he was just checking her for a bruise, according to the affidavit.

Hood, who police noted changed his account of the alleged incident several times, denied touching the girl.

Hood is free on a $15,000 bond. He has a hearing set for January 2019 in Benton County Circuit Court.

In Arkansas, Class B felonies are punishable of up to 20 years in prison and a maximum fine of $15,000.