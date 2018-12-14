Saltgrass Steak House Plans Location In Pinnacle Hills Area Of Rogers

ROGERS (TB&P) — Saltgrass Steak House has filed a preliminary development plan with the city of Rogers for technical review, signaling its intention to build a restaurant in the Pinnacle Hills area west of Interstate 49.

The document was filed Dec. 7. Comments or revisions by the committee are due back to the developer by Dec. 20, and the plan will go before the city’s planning commission at a later date.

The potential restaurant site, according to the filing, is along South J.B. Hunt Drive, north of Pauline Whitaker Parkway. The land is owned by a limited liability company controlled by Rogers developer Hunt Ventures, though it isn’t clear if the lot will be land-leased or sold.

Read more about the planned site for Saltgrass Steak House from our partners at Talk Business & Politics.