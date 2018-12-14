Scattered Showers And Dropping Temperatures Friday

The low pressure system that gave us rain Thursday is sticking around for Friday as well. Light rain showers are expected through Friday night. However, the coverage and intensity will decrease throughout the afternoon. Another half inch of rain is possible.

Friday Futurecast:

Showers will start to dwindle Friday evening. There is a slight chance for a sprinkle before 6AM on Saturday, but otherwise the weekend will be dry.

Temperatures will rebound back into the 50s with more sunshine expected, especially on Sunday.

-Matt