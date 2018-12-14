Semi Accident Blocks Highway 259 Overnight In LeFlore County

LEFLORE COUNTY, Okla. (KFSM) — A semi rollover accident blocked Highway 259 in LeFlore County overnight.

The accident happened about 11 p.m. Thursday (Dec. 13) at the intersection with State Highway 1 north of Big Cedar, according to a report from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

An OHP dispatcher said the semi’s truck and trailer became separated in the accident. The truck ended up across the highway on its side, and the trailer was left dangling off the guardrail to the side of the road.

There were injuries reported, but the extent of those injuries wasn’t known, the dispatcher said.

The Haw Creek and Whitesboro Fire Departments helped troopers and wreckers remove the semi trailer from the guardrail and pull the truck from the road. The process took about 3 1/2 hours, troopers said.

The roadway was reopened about 2:30 a.m.