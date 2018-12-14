Springdale Police Lieutenant Graduates From FBI National Academy

SPRINGDALE (KFSM) — A member of the Springdale Police Department can now add “FBI graduate” to his resume.

Lt. Jeff Taylor graduated from the FBI National Academy in Quantico, Va., on Friday, the Springdale Police announced on Facebook.

The FBI National Academy “is one of the most prestigious police command schools in the world,” police said.

The academy consisted of a 10-week, professional course for U.S. and international law enforcement managers who demonstrate excellent leadership qualities.

“Only about 1% of all law enforcement ever achieve this honor,” police said.

According to the FBI National Academy website, the 10- week program provides coursework in intelligence theory, terrorism and terrorist mindsets, management science, law, behavioral science, law enforcement communication and forensic science.

Participation is by invitation only through a nomination process. Nominees must be full-time officers with at least 5 years of experience; be at least 25 years old; be in excellent physical condition; possess an excellent character; exhibit an interest in law enforcement and leadership, confidence and respect of fellow officers; have a high-school diploma or GED; and agree to remain in law enforcement for at least three years after graduating from the academy.