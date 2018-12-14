Woman Fatally Shot By Arkansas Police During Standoff

JONESBORO, Ark. (AP) — Police in Jonesboro say a woman who shot a maintenance worker at an apartment complex has died after being shot by officers to end a five-hour standoff.

A police news release on Wednesday says 56-year-old Rhonda Thomas died at a hospital where she was taken following the shooting Tuesday night.

Police say 41-year-old Dennis Mardis was shot and wounded by Thomas as he checked on her welfare Tuesday afternoon. Mardis was taken to a hospital in undisclosed condition.

Officers say Thomas refused to leave the apartment or communicate with negotiators and a police dog was sent into the apartment. Police say Thomas opened fire, wounding the dog, then was shot by officers as she began shooting at them.

Police say no officers were injured and describe the dog as in “good spirits” while undergoing treatment.