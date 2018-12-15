× Arkansas Bounces Back With Win Over UTSA

NORTH LITTLE ROCK (KFSM) – One week away from the court may have lead to some rough patches for the Hogs, but not enough to cost the team back-to-back losses.

In a 79-67 win over UTSA, Arkansas opened up clearly brushing off the dust which led to some sloppy play in the first few minutes. Seven and a half minutes into the game, the Hogs struggled to get shots to fall as the Roadrunners led 17-12.

From there, the Razorbacks went on an 11-2 run to retake a lead that the team would never give back in front of a packed house at Verizon Arena in North Little Rock.

Going into the half, the Arkansas offense proved they came alive – racking up a 35-28 lead.

The momentum changed in the second half, where UTSA came out sinking three triples and two layups. A Keaton Wallace three-pointer with just over ten minutes left put the Roadrunners ahead 50-48.

Free throws, for once, may have been what saved the Hogs from a loss as the team made 27-34 (79.4%).

Daniel Gafford piled on another double-double, finishing with 13 points and 14 rebounds.

Isaiah Joe continued to impress from the beyond the arc. His five made threes now pushed him to rank 9th in most made three-pointers by an Arkansas freshman with 38.