× Bentonville And Fort Smith Parades A Hit After Weather Set Back

BENTONVILLE (KFSM) –The Bentonville Christmas Parade was re-scheduled after it’s original date of Sat. (Dec. 8).

The chance of a wintry mix caused coordinators to re-schedule the annual event to Sat. (Dec.15) instead.

Some of those in attendance said they were glad coordinators waited because the new date provided perfect weather.

“It’s December and it’s a beautiful sunny day,” said parade-goer Brittaney Skelton. “The parade, lighting of the square, farmers market things like that is where our community comes together. Different walks of life, different ages. We’re looking forward to meeting some of our friends in a minute, letting the kids get some of their energy out. I think Bentonville thrives so much because our community enjoys coming together.”

The event manager for Downtown Bentonville, Evan Grey, spoke about moving the parade to a different weekend.

“We started planning Sept 1. and to see it happen today (Dec. 15) after the canceling last week – it was an incredible turnout. We are super thankful for the community that supports us every year,” he said.

5News evening news anchor Erika Thomas joined families at the parade as the emcee.

The Fort Smith parade, which was also originally scheduled for Dec. 8, was moved to the same Saturday as Bentonville’s parade in Fort Smith’s downtown.

Hundreds lined the streets to enjoy the annual River Valley tradition.

This year, Fort Smith’s new Mayor George McGill was one of the parade float judges.

Van Buren also held their Christmas parade in downtown with the parade wrapping up as a big success.

The Courthouse downtown was also lit up with a festival of trees that families could enjoy after.